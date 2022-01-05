COVID-19 rears ugly head again

The Omicron variant is heating up the new year, causing Monroe County’s COVID cases to climb.

As of Tuesday morning, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner was aware of 614 active COVID cases involving Monroe County residents. Of these, 18 were hospitalized.

One individual died from the disease just before the new year, bringing the county’s overall COVID-19 death toll to 109.

These numbers alone do not tell the full story, Wagner said.

“That active case count is probably nowhere near accurate because a lot of people are not going through the trouble to even test. People are just staying home and figuring, ‘I’ve got it, I’m not testing. I’m not going to wait hours in line’ and you can’t find home tests anywhere. So, I know we have a lot more cases than what are actually being tested,” he said.

On Monday, the drive-thru testing site at St. Clair Square Mall clocked in waits spanning from three to five hours, according to media reports. The State of Illinois will continue to host this testing clinic at the mall through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the Belleville News-Democrat reported, an unauthorized testing site set up at the mall on Friday and Monday, first under the name “Crestview Clinical Laboratory” and then under the name “We the People.” As the BND stressed, the legitimate testing location is in the parking lot where Sears once was. The unauthorized site had made its home at the Dillard’s entrance.

Wagner said those who feel sick and cannot find a test or do not want to brave such lines should “just assume that they have COVID and isolate for five days, and then wear a mask for five days (after),” as the most recent CDC guidance states.

Wagner said based on the tests the health department is receiving in which the results are classified by variant, “Omicron is definitely starting to pop up more and more as the week goes on.”

He estimates that within a week, Monroe County’s COVID case count will be primarily Omicron cases.

As Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief clinical officer of BJC and an infectious disease specialist with Washington University, said in a Dec. 30 St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force video, the “hallmark” of the Omicron variant is it is very contagious although it does not seem to be more severe than other variants.

Wagner said the Omicron variant is known for causing night sweats and a “scratchy” – not sore – throat.

Another death

The most recent COVID death for Monroe County was a man in his 40s on Dec. 30.

Of the Monroe County deaths that have occurred since vaccines became available, the large majority were of unvaccinated individuals, Wagner said.

Dunagan said this fact extends across state lines.

“Even in the present surge, most of the people being hospitalized, most of the people dying, are unvaccinated,” Dunagan said. “Those vaccinated individuals who wind up in the hospital are typically older or have some sort of disease that compromises their ability to combat COVID. So, vaccination remains the single most important thing you can do.”

The Monroe County Health Department will host a Moderna vaccine clinic (ages 18 and older) from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Rock City in Valmeyer. A Pfizer clinic (ages 12 and up) will be held at the same location from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

On Saturday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan. 29, the Illinois Department of Public Health will be administering first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as applicable, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo. The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 will also be available.

The health department will host two upcoming pediatric clinics to administer the Pfizer vaccine authorized for individuals ages 5-11 soon. As of press time, a location, date and time had not been confirmed for a Waterloo location, but this vaccine will be available from 3:15-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Columbia’s Parkview Elementary. Children do not need to attend the district to be vaccinated.

For all clinics, those getting their second or booster dose must present their vaccine card.

As of Tuesday, 57.50 percent (19,743 residents) of Monroe County’s eligible population is vaccinated. There have been 8,454 booster doses administered to Monroe County residents.

The increasing number of COVID patients seeking care at St. Louis-area hospitals is overwhelming an already crowded health care system.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Taskforce Data from Tuesday, 1,023 individuals in BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s hospitals – are COVID-19 positive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported this is a record number for the task force.

A total of 178 COVID-positive individuals within these large hospitals are in the intensive care unit and 111 ventilators are being used for COVID purposes, the task force reported.

“We expect the number of COVID patients we are taking care of to continue to climb, and this is really a frightening scenario,” Dr. Alex Garza, chief community health officer for SSM Health, said in the task force video. “Now, we have staffing challenges because of those high numbers of patients, as well as a number of our staff who are testing positive. Because of this, capacity could actually decrease, and that could mean we have less intensive care capacity when we really need it the most because our workforce is becoming depleted.”

As the Post-Dispatch also stressed, 87 percent of hospital beds that can be manned by staff are taken. For intensive care beds, 83 percent are taken.

Garza explained that while the vast majority of area health care workers are vaccinated, the vaccines protect them from getting seriously ill and they may still catch the disease and have to miss work.

It appears, as Dunagan predicted when he spoke with the Republic-Times in early December, hospitals will soon be postponing elective procedures.

“While we talk in terms of elective procedures, even elective procedures have a time frame,” Dunagan said then. “So, doing a colon re-section for colon cancer, yes that can be postponed, but the longer you postpone it, the greater the risk that it may spread. It’s not like there’s no consequence to postponing these cases, so I think there’s a real risk that this will start to impair the care of other patients.”

At Monday’s county board meeting, Wagner stressed the importance of seeking treatment early should one become seriously ill with COVID. He believes some of the recent deaths – especially of those below 60 years of age – may have been prevented had they gone to the hospital sooner.

School decisions

With large numbers of staff – ranging from educators to cafeteria workers – positive with COVID or otherwise isolating due to being exposed to the disease, schools across the state are starting the semester remotely.

Edwardsville schools started the new semester remotely for grades 6-12, stating the “adaptive pause” will last at least through Friday, according to its website. All East St. Louis District 189 students will be learning virtually through Jan. 14, its website states.

As of press time, Monroe County schools are continuing with in-person learning, but this does not mean the schools are not struggling with the same issues.

Wagner said Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer have all been talking with the health department on how – if it becomes necessary – to best handle school closures and remote learning.

“Yes, we’re going to have students spread it and students numbers will go up and everything, but there’s a whole lot more students than there are staff. So, we can lose a lot of students to being home sick and still have school in session, but we cannot lose many staff,” Wagner explained. “That will probably be the scenario that makes the schools go remote – if they just lose so much staff that they can’t be able to make it safe for the kids and to be able to provide lunch and transportation for the kids.”

Waterloo and Columbia schools are seeing a larger number of school personnel absences than normal.

Waterloo School Superintendent Brian Charron reported that on Monday, 25 school personnel were absent either because they were COVID-positive or symptomatic and awaiting testing. There were not enough substitutes to fill in for all the positions.

As a result, Charron said the week started as an all-hands-on-deck effort. Paraprofessionals were filling in for absent teachers, teachers who could attend school were subbing for others during planning periods and even administrators were leading classes.

Other staffers were stepping up to help other departments as well, Charron said.

Columbia Assistant Superintendent Alyssa Smith said that on Tuesday, Columbia had 12 school personnel absent due to COVID.

“As of right now, we feel like we can take care of it,” she said, adding that like Waterloo, Columbia is also relying on administration and fellow teachers to substitute in classes, external substitutes and other staff to fill in for non-classroom settings.

While IDPH has adopted CDC guidance that limits the isolation guidance for individuals who test positive with COVID-19 from 10 days to five, this currently does not apply to Illinois schools.

If school personnel or students have COVID, they still must isolate for 10 days from their test date or symptom onset, Charron said.

This leads to staff absences being a longer-term problem, Charron said, yet he is hopeful things will change soon.

“The state superintendent did send an email to all superintendents on Dec. 31 indicating that they would be working with IDPH to come out with updated guidance for schools,” Charron said. “We’re anxiously awaiting that new guidance and hoping that it will be helpful in getting employees back to work sooner.”

Contact tracing clarified

More details are gradually emerging regarding IDPH’s centralized contact tracing efforts.

As of Dec. 28, all positive COVID cases entered in the state’s data system will receive an automatic text message with a link to isolation instructions and a phone number to call to “opt in” to an interview.

Those ages 65 and older will receive a phone call if they do not respond to the text.

Starting Jan. 13, positive cases will be sent to the surge center. The surge center will handle all contact tracing efforts except those that occur in congregate settings, schools and for outbreaks, IDPH Public Information Officer Melaney Arnold said via email.

As previous coverage detailed, local health departments will continue to oversee these specified areas.

Arnold said that while local health departments will not be responsible for all contact tracing in their area, they will still be able to easily follow COVID metrics.

“Local health departments will still have access to and see every case in their jurisdiction and can continue to monitor, track and report trends in their communities,” Arnold said.

Wagner said he has not yet received information regarding exactly how this process will work. For example, he is not sure if there will be a database administrators can access that has all the cases the surge center is aware of, or if the surge center will notify each health department of cases directly.

Centralized contact tracing is an effort to lessen the burden on local health departments.

“With more than 100,000 cases being identified weekly in Illinois, it is not feasible for local health departments to conduct contact tracing on every case and close contact,” Arnold said.