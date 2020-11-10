County budget approved for review

The Monroe County Board held a special meeting Monday in the courthouse to review a tentative budget for the coming fiscal year that begins Dec. 1.

Specific items and questions were presented by personnel from Bellwether Advantage, a Bloomington firm hired to assist the county in the budget process.

The 2021 budget approved by the board is projected to be balanced, with total revenues of $8,895,024 dollars exceeding anticipated expenses of $8,794,025. Soon-to-retire Monroe County Board Chairman Bob Elmore told the Republic-Times he was pleased to be finishing his term with a balanced budget.

Revenues will come from a combination of property taxes for private and commercial property across the county, fees, state and federal grants, and shared segments of state sales and income taxes. Expenses will include salaries for county employees and operating expenses and equipment purchases in the coming year.

For the next fiscal year, the county is estimating it will have $407,565 more in revenue and $442,383 more in expenses compared to fiscal year 2020. That comes after projected revenues and expenses were down almost $2.5 million and $1 million, respectively, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the 2020 budget, which was slated to be in the black by $135,821, is now predicted to be in the red by $1,381,190.

For next year, the largest expense is once again the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, which is requesting $195,955 more this year compared to last. That increase will help go pay for about $60,000 in increases in deputy salaries and almost $37,000 more in full-time clerk salaries, according to the budget numbers.

The MCSD is also cutting costs in some areas, lowering its expected maintenance costs by approximately $10,000 and eliminating nearly $16,000 for part-time clerks.

The budget for the courthouse and jail, which the sheriff’s department maintains, are going up $19,000 to $383,000.

Another notable increase is the county commissioners budget rising a little over $100,000 because Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Administrator Brian Koontz’s salary is included in that fund.

A related matter discussed at the meeting was the process of property assessments and making sure they are completed in a timely manner so that revenues from real estate taxes can be received to efficiently finance expenses for the coming fiscal year.



A copy of the 46-page budget is posted on the bulletin board outside the county clerk’s office in the courthouse for public review before a final vote for approval is taken at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24.

To view the proposed budget, click here.