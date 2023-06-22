County board hears about truancy

Monroe-Randolph Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis discussed “rampant” truancy in the bi-county area during Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

While no extra funding will be required from Monroe or Randolph counties, Davis sought approval of a $38,000 salary increase for himself and Assistant Regional Superintendent Chris Diddlebock to address a “significant increase in truants.”

The pay increases will utilize a four-year state grant issued to address the growing problem.

Davis and Diddlebock are the de-facto truancy officers for the respective counties, although Davis said he brought the salary increase to the board in the interest of “transparency.”

Commissioner Vicki Koerber asked why there was a need to increase pay for duties the regional superintendents are already performing.

Davis explained the positions are “very unique in the amount of work (we) do in this region,” Davis said, adding they are the “boots on the ground” regarding truancy investigations.

Davis also noted the expense for a full-time truancy officer from a sheriff’s department would be much higher.

“It’s significant, and it’s not a poverty issue,” Davis said, suggesting part of the problem began during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Davis claimed the Illinois State Board of Education “made educational optional” during remote-learning and other COVID mitigation efforts, leading to the sharp increase in truancy.

Commissioners approved a resolution allowing the additional grant funds to be added to the ROE budget, but with one stipulation.

Koerber questioned the four-year term length of the resolution and if the county would be accountable for the additional salary if grant funding was not available.

Koerber also noted she did not want the extra salary on the books without a mechanism in place to prevent it from becoming permanent.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb advised commissioners the county would be liable for the additional funding as the resolution read, and the board passed an amended request making it subject to annual renewal.

In other business, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein presented a mid-year review of the county’s financial position.

Koenigstein noted Monroe County is in a good position, with sales tax revenue “very strong” and income tax revenue “above and beyond” budgeted projections,

He continued by saying interest income from investments is currently higher monthly than the total amount gathered during entire recent fiscal years.

Koenigstein said he projects between $400,000 and $500,000 in total interest revenue to be collected by the end of the current fiscal year.

Also of note were the county departments’ current expenditures, all of which were under budget.

With county property tax assessments being released recently, Koenigstein expects tax payment due dates around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays – depending on when the state issues a multiplier for Monroe County.

Oak Hill Administrator Shari Kruep had a similarly optimistic report about the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center.

“Oak Hill is full,” Kruep said, noting there are temporary vacancies for some rooms due to the facility’s discharge schedule.

Kruep added staffing has improved with recent hirings of CNAs and nursing postitions.

She reported expenditures for use of staffing agencies was reduced by $80,000 last month.

Commissioners also approved four flood plain variances. One involved installing solar panels to power and agricultural operation and two others approved were for storage silos.

The next county board meeting will be held at 8:15 a.m. July 3 at the Monroe County Courthouse.