Columbia man dies in I-64 crash

A Columbia man died at the scene of an early Friday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Washington Park.

Illinois State Police said shortly after 3:35 a.m., a tan 2010 Ford F250 driven by 58-year-old Dwayne A. White of Columbia was traveling east on I-64 near milepost 6 in St. Clair County when for unknown reasons, it drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of a white 2013 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

White, who was initially listed as being from Belleville before ISP corrected his place of residence to Columbia, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, Montarius Tucker, 31, of Eight Mile, Ala., was lying in the sleeper berth of his truck at the time of the crash. He was not injured in the incident.