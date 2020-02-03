Columbia man charged with sex crimes

A Columbia man was charged with 11 counts of felony sex crimes stemming from alleged acts that date back to six years ago.

Benjamin J. Foxx, 48, was arrested at his home on Norman Drive in Columbia on a Monroe County warrant for six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (victim under 13), which are Class X felonies, and five counts of criminal sexual assault (family member under 18), which are Class 1 felonies.

The predatory criminal sex assault charges allege Foxx committed sex acts with a female victim in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The criminal sex assault charges allege that he committed sex acts with a female victim in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Foxx posted 10 percent of bond set at $100,000 ($10,000) and was released from jail with a court date of March 12.

The Columbia Police Department investigated the case.