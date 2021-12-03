Columbia Ice Eagles | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Ice Eagles hockey team. Following a 9-1 win over Bethalto on Monday, Columbia sits atop the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity East standings at 6-0-3. Pictured, front row, from left, are Carter Toal, Colin Cygan, Sam Muren, Joe Soetaert, Tim Barbee, Jack Reuss and Rece Sanderson; back row: Carter Lynch, Camden Ax, Nathan Carr, Jacob Hall, Collin Schmidt, Anderson Judy, Ryan Foster, Jackson Judy, Dean Lyon, Liam Ellner and Jordan Smugala.