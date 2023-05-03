Columbia considers cigar shop scenarios

Columbia officials discussed options to establish language which would allow patrons of a cigar lounge to bring their own booze.

Mike Macik, owner of Havana Cigar Bar at 115 E. Whiteside Street, has expressed a desire to have liquor consumption as part of his business model during the planning process with the city.

During Monday’s meeting of the Columbia City Council, Mayor Bob Hill said the city had explored options for on-site sale of alcohol at the cigar lounge, but state smoking regulations would require a wall to be built and alcohol to be sold as part of a separate business.

Hill said the most feasible option they found would be to allow patrons to bring their own liquor.

“You can smoke weed wherever you want in Illinois, but not a cigar,” Hill quipped, also noting regulations of the Illinois Clean Air Act also require approval from the Monroe County Health Department for an indoor smoking lounge.

Columbia Director of Community Development Scott Dunakey explained no state regulations exist for patrons bringing alcohol to a business from an outside source, leaving the onus on municipalities to draft such policies.

Columbia City Attorney Terry Bruckert explained the city does not necessarily need to include a provision in its liquor code, but doing so allows a greater degree of regulation and enforcement should issues arise.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon told the council his main concern was that allowing outside liquor would “open the floodgates” for other businesses to enact similar practices, but said in speaking with other local police chiefs it did not seem like it would be an issue in Columbia based on who can apply for the licenses.

No aldermen were opposed to the idea, and the council discussed specifics of proposed liquor code language which would regulate types, amounts, storage and transportation of liquor, among other topics.

Based on the discussion, a revised draft of the proposed liquor code amendment will be considered at a future meeting.

In other business, Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith also presented a resolution which will allow the city to enter a joint agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to begin a project to build a roundabout at the convergence of Ghent Road/Old Route 3 and Quarry and Palmer roads.

Columbia was notified in September of a $1.2 million IDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to fund the project.

Once approved by IDOT, the agreement will allow preliminary engineering for the roundabout to begin.

Pictured, from left, new Columbia Ward II Alderman Lauren Nobbe is sworn in by City Clerk Andrew Hitzemann during Monday’s city council meeting.

Also during the meeting, Lauren Nobbe – who won her seat in the April election over Kevin Martens – was sworn in as Ward II Alderman.

Hill presented Martens a gift to commemorate his eight years as alderman.

“She’s going to do a great job, let me tell you,” Martens said of Nobbe, adding, “I couldn’t ask for anyone better” to serve in his former seat.

“I want to thank all you guys and ladies for letting me be a part of this,” Martens said to the council. “You guys got a lot to do in the next few years and it’s going to be busy. There will be some big decisions what you’re going to do, and I’ll be watching.”

Incumbent aldermen Jay Riddle, Steve Holtkamp and Michael Lawlor were also sworn in for their respective aldermanic terms.

Lawlor’s seat will be on the 2025 ballot. He ran unopposed to fill the unexpired term of former alderman Mark Roessler, who resigned in October.

At the beginning of the meeting, German teacher Andreas Heuser was recognized for his 30 years of service with the Sister Cities of Columbia-Gedern student exchange program. Read more by clicking here.