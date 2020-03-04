Columbia business has holistic, alternative options

Pictured, from left, are Renew Mind & Body Wellness owners Brandi Mayer and Heidi Donald at their business at 216 W. Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

A new business in Columbia is looking to help its patrons feel better in a number of ways.

That is Renew Mind & Body Wellness, which offers a variety of alternative treatment options including counseling, massages and float tanks.

“Our mission is really to help people be the best versions of themselves,” co-owner Heidi Donald said.

Donald, a licensed social worker, owns the business with Brandi Mayer, a massage therapist who Donald visited after she hurt her back about three years ago.

As the women talked and Donald went through an emotionally taxing year, an idea clicked.

“I had this idea where I wanted to build a place that had all these different alternative therapies that originally focused on body alternatives,” Mayer remembered. “When we were talking, I always knew about the mind-body connection, but didn’t realize how much. So it was like ‘oh yeah, why don’t we do this together.’”

After searching for a location for this business, the duo decided on Suite 14 at 216 W. Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

The building is owned by Joe Koppeis, who gave the new business owners the freedom to modify the space for their needs.

“Joe was great,” Donald said.

That work involved making some rooms bigger, enclosing a room, painting and decorating. Most of that work was done by Mayer, Donald and their families.

The business opened in November, but Mayer and Donald have kept it quiet so they could iron out any kinks.

That will change Friday at 4:30 p.m. when the business hosts a ribbon-cutting and grand opening. At that event, individuals can learn about all the services Renew Mind & Body Wellness has to offer.

In addition to more traditional options like mental health counseling, massage therapy and fitness opportunities, it also has a far-infared sauna and ionic foot detox, functional diagnostic nutrition coaching and float tanks.

“(We’re) just getting people healthy without going straight to meds and getting people educated on how their body works,” Mayer said.

That sauna and foot service helps people relax and detoxifies their bodies.

The coaching is a holistic approach that works to identify and correct the underlying causes and conditions that lead to health complaints.

The float tanks, which are one of the main draws because there are none nearby, allow individuals to relax and recover.

“They’re amazing,” Mayer said of the float tanks. “They’re very mind-body connected.”

Those who sign up for a service at the grand opening can also get 50 percent off a session in one of those tanks.

In addition to Mayer and Donald, there are a number of providers who offer other services like ayurveda healing, reiki and sound bowls and more.

One of those providers is Verna Hopkins, who is hosting a “Munchies and Massage” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the business to help raise money for Concerns of Police Survivors.

At this event, there will be hand massages and paraffin hand dips as well as sound baths at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Verna, mother of late Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins, is raising money for the COPS Midwest Walk taking place June 12-14 in St. Charles, Mo. For more information, call 618-980-4304.

Having a variety of options from people Mayer and Donald know through different channels can also prove beneficial because it gives patrons one place to go for several treatments.

For example, during a massage someone may decide they want to talk to someone about what has been stressing them out, and Renew Mind & Body Wellness has counselors in-house and ready.

“We’re really into supporting everybody,” Mayer said.

Visit renewmindbodywellness.com, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram or call 618-281-2307 to learn more.

Mayer said the services can treat more than people might think because health is interconnected.

“People tend to separate stuff out like ‘my body hurts’ or ‘I’m having an emotionally hard time,’ she said. “The misconception is that they’re separate when really a lot of it tends to go together.”