Columbia assistant principal kerfuffle

David Ackerman

Despite a wave of support for Columbia Middle School’s assistant principal, the school board voted unanimously during Thursday’s meeting to post the position as a job opening.

With this, David Ackerman’s contract was not extended, making 2021-22 his final academic year at Columbia Middle School.

This was Ackerman’s fourth year with the school district.

Eleven district employees spoke before the board, all in favor of Ackerman. They said Ackerman has a stellar relationship with students, staff and other CMS leadership.

Many highlighted Ackerman taking on the role of “tech wiz” throughout the pandemic.

“Any time a staff member has had a question, especially in regard to technology, Mr. Ackerman will come as soon as he can to assist. Some administrators may feel this assistance is below what they are tasked to do – not Mr. Ackerman, and though he is an expert, he has never made any of us feel lesser than because we might be struggling,” Carleigh Ottwell, CMS Spanish teacher, told the board.

Ottwell added Ackerman even made video tutorials and hosted one-on-one meetings with those who needed technology help.

Given the public comment portion being nothing but praise for Ackerman, many were befuddled when the board returned from a multi-hour executive session to vote to post his position.

“That definitely showed me that the board does not care about the teachers,” one district employee who asked to remain anonymous said to the Republic-Times.

Some who spoke on Thursday were questioning if they were even heard. Yet, Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode explained the board discussed Ackerman’s contract during closed session so it could consider points made during the open meeting.

“We acted on Mr. Ackerman after an executive session because we wanted to make sure that we considered and discussed what the teachers had to say in the meeting,” Grode said, adding that with similar matters, the board often votes on them as part of the consent agenda prior to executive session.

Yet, many school district employees who spoke to the Republic-Times anonymously said it was their understanding the board’s decision was made before last week’s meeting.

As is common practice among school district boards, personnel matters are not discussed with the public, Grode stressed.

This has left confused district employees to speculate why their co-worker’s contract was not renewed. Noting they did not know of Ackerman having negative evaluations, some teachers and staff – who also asked to remain anonymous – could not think of a reason other than the board allegedly “not liking” Ackerman.

Many said Ackerman and select board members disagreed on how to run the school during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Some also hypothesized the board misunderstood Ackerman as promoting “a liberal agenda.” Many maintained Ackerman did not push any religious or political beliefs.

In a follow-up discussion with the Republic-Times, Columbia School Board President Greg Meyer said both are untrue.

Meyer said this decision stemming from alleged personal grudges from the board is “the furthest thing from the truth.”

“What they don’t know is there’s probably an equal or greater amount that spoke out against him,” Meyer said, adding “almost all” of the board members were contacted by parents, teachers and others with concerns about Ackerman.

According to a school board member who asked not to be named, Ackerman’s contract was “up” in 2021, and the board at the time decided to extend it for only one year. This board member said it is customary for the board to extend such contracts for multiple years.

“There’s actually 10 people who weighed in on this decision, not seven,” this board member said.

While the Republic-Times did not hear from any community members who said they told the board about concerns with Ackerman, three parents reached out regarding their experiences with Ackerman as CMS assistant principal.

Two alleged inconsistencies in discipline, with one parent stating her child felt “targeted and picked on” by Ackerman. Another said during a meeting with Ackerman that she felt “unsupported as a parent.”

“There is a silent majority who agrees with the board’s decision,” one parent said. “There is a lack of disciplinary actions and (there is) inconsistency.”

In his public comment before the board, longtime CMS teacher Mark Tullis painted a very different picture of Ackerman.

“Many of us who have been around awhile have watched discipline be handled or not handled based on social status, the neighborhood a student comes from or athletic ability, etc.,” Tullis said. “Currently we have a team of administrators and staff at Columbia Middle School who are fair and impartial. Students have the same consequences regardless of who they are or who their parents are. As assistant principal, Mr. Ackerman has had a huge role in helping to change the climate of our school regarding discipline. For him it’s not just about discipline, it’s about getting the student to take ownership of their behavior and turn things around.”

Amber Haven, also a CMS teacher, told the Republic-Times it is hard to understand the board’s decision, as she has never witnessed her co-worker exhibit unfair behavior.

“If complaints and truth have been spoken against Mr. Ackerman, the educators who spoke up at the board meeting would have open minds and ears to hear them. We are objective, and we want what is right,” Haven said. “In the last three years of working with Mr. Ackerman, though, I have seen no reason to question his character. In contrast, he has stood up for students time and time again, proving his dedication to the success of the children in our building.”

The calls for transparency continue, with many citing Meyer’s campaign message when he ran for school board that “Transparency, public input and time to make huge decisions goes a long way toward making the right choices and restoring the public’s trust.”

Meyer maintains he is “an open book,” but cannot discuss personnel matters, along with anything said in executive session.

Based on comments from many district employees – including one Facebook post on the matter that saw over 80 comments and over 50 shares – this trust may take a long time to restore.

Some fear the impact this personnel change will not only have on the district, but also on their students.

“The Columbia Middle School teachers are extremely concerned with providing the consistency and quality that we believe our students deserve,” said Tammy Fulte, a CMS art teacher. “(Ackerman) shows up each day ready to work with us at a time when fewer and fewer people are willing to take on such a challenge. With all the changes that our students have been asked to bear over the past two years, we feel that providing an atmosphere of stability within our buildings is something we all need.”

Ackerman declined to comment on record for this story,

CHS expansion?

In continuing discussion of building facility studies, Grode said the district’s architect said an expansion to Columbia High School could provide for potential district growth.

This could include adding another academic wing, an auditorium at the end of a present academic wing and a second gym next to the current gym.

Grode stressed this idea is in the preliminary stages and no board action was taken on the matter.

The plan could also present complications of its own – more space means a greater capacity, which could lead to what Grode said could be a worsening traffic situation.

“We would lose a little bit of parking, but in the grand scheme of things, we would gain a lot of other stuff,” Grode said. “The biggest concern that I have regarding this idea is ‘What do you do with our transportation issue?’ Route 3 and Veterans (Parkway) is still busy in the mornings and at dismissal, and that’s not ideal. What could we do to try and relieve that?”

The board also approved the resignations of multiple district personnel, many of which are coaches. April Becherer, Eagleview Elementary principal, had resigned and the board subsequently approved her position’s vacancy.

Kathryn Jeck, a special education teacher at CMS, recently earned the honor of Southwestern Teacher of the Year, as Assistant Superintendent of Columbia Schools Alyssa Smith announced. For more on Jeck’s achievement, see page 3C.

In action items, the board approved the 2022-23 school calendar. The first day of student attendance will be Wednesday, Aug. 17 and the last is May 26, provided five emergency days are needed. Without emergency days, the last day will be May 17.

Instead of Wednesday early dismissals, the last Friday of each month will be a half day of student attendance, allowing teachers to work on curriculum planning and host team meetings.

The board also approved the tax abatement resolution, which Grode noted is a routine practice that uses sales tax to lessen the burden on property taxpayers.

The full recording of last week’s meeting is on KCHS’ YouTube channel.