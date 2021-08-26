Coffee drive-thru coming to Waterloo

Scooter’s Coffee, a Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is bringing new locations to Waterloo and O’Fallon.

This expansion is the result of a four-unit franchise agreement recently signed by local business owners Kim and Kevin Schwartz.

The Waterloo location, expected to be built off Route 3 at Plaza Drive south of Schnucks, is currently in development.

“Waterloo has a lot of small-town travelers that come through the area on their morning commute,” said Kim Schwartz, an O’Fallon native. “We’re excited to bring Scooter’s Coffee to both Waterloo and O’Fallon to give these communities a better drive-thru experience. We love the idea of fast and friendly service, and of course there is value in having a good, quality product that customers will come back for.”



