Classic car goes up in flames

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 11:45 a.m. Thursday to a fully involved vehicle fire on Route 3 southbound just south of Hanover Road near Waterloo.

The vehicle, a red 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang, was stopped on the side of the roadway near a field. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Traffic was limited on southbound Route 3 as firefighters worked the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Justin Biggs stopped to assist the elderly driver at the start of the incident. He said the car had a tire blow out.

“For unknown reasons, if the brakes were hot or what happened, but near where the tire blew is where the fire started,” Biggs explained. “A passerby stopped prior to me and had started helping the driver change the tire. (The) fire started and an extinguisher was used to put it out, but then it started right back up again.”