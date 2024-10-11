CHS grad dies in motorcycle crash

Dylan H. Stanley

A Columbia High School graduate died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in Madison County.

Dylan H. Stanley, 22, of Millstadt, a 2020 CHS grad, was driving a 2024 Honda CBX motorcycle on a frontage road (Old U.S. Route 66) that runs parallel along Interstate 55 near Route 4 in Worden when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the median next to the interstate, according to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn.

Stanley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the coroner said.

Family members became concerned when Stanley did not return home and used a mobile phone app to track his location. They eventually found the crash scene shortly after 2:40 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

Funeral services for Stanley, whose older brother Aedan also graduated from CHS and plays professional soccer, will be held at a later date under arrangement through Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

