CHS grad dies in motorcycle crash

Republic-Times- October 11, 2024
Dylan H. Stanley

A Columbia High School graduate died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in Madison County.

Dylan H. Stanley, 22, of Millstadt, a 2020 CHS grad, was driving a 2024 Honda CBX motorcycle on a frontage road (Old U.S. Route 66) that runs parallel along Interstate 55 near Route 4 in Worden when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the median next to the interstate, according to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn.

Stanley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the coroner said.

Family members became concerned when Stanley did not return home and used a mobile phone app to track his location. They eventually found the crash scene shortly after 2:40 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

Funeral services for Stanley, whose older brother Aedan also graduated from CHS and plays professional soccer, will be held at a later date under arrangement through Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

For his full obituary, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

How are there fish here?

October 10, 2024

Gas line struck in Waterloo

October 10, 2024

Hecker parish turning 200

October 9, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web