The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School baseball squad coached by Neal O’Donnell. The Eagles are 13-5-1 on the season and 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. The Eagles won 13-1 over Okawville on Wednesday, plating all of their runs in the first inning and won Tuesday, 12-3, at Salem. Columbia tied Belleville West, 5-5, at Busch Stadium on Friday and won 20-6 over Dupo on Monday.