Christmas Day battery in Columbia

Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged battery that occurred about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Gardner Street in Columbia on Christmas Day.

A man was apparently struck with a frying pan in the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to alert area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for an early 1970s white and blue Chevrolet truck with blue rims that is driven by a Belleville man. This suspect is wanted for possible charges of domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.