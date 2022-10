Pictured is the scene of Saturday’s fire in the 300 block of North Main Street in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a chimney fire reported about 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Main Street next to Dear Diva Desserts.

Firefighters looked to have the incident under control within a short amount of time, remaining on scene to clear smoke and make sure the chimney system was cleared.

Initial reports were that the top of the chimney was capped and the flue was cracked in at least one area.

Check for more information as it becomes available.