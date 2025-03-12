Chamber honor for Davis

Trevor Davis

A young financial advisor in the community is set to be honored by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce with a new award celebrating his role among the next generation of individuals serving the community and upholding local traditions.

Trevor Davis moved to Waterloo with his family in 2010, joining Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School at sixth grade, having previously lived in Freeburg.

His Catholic education continued at Gibault, where he had a strong academic and athletic career on top of participating in student council and National Honor Society.

After graduating in 2017, Davis spent two years at Southwestern Illinois College. He played baseball and basketball there as well, also playing soccer for one year.

His higher education continued as he attended Monmouth College. He continued his athletics there as well, ultimately graduating in 2021 with degrees in business administration and economics.

Speaking on his economics and business interest, Davis explained he always had entrepreneurial leanings, tossing around various business ideas throughout college.

He likewise developed an interest in the stock market over the years, wanting to gain a generally greater understanding of how the system works.

“I always wanted to own my own business,” Davis said. “I didn’t know what that would entail or where that would lead me, but I had a general idea of owning a business as something I wanted to pursue.”

His interests and education ultimately contributed to his return to Monroe County as he found himself with Triada Advisors in Columbia, where he currently works as an investment advisor representative.

Davis explained that his day-to-day broadly involves communicating with clients and assisting with their finances.

“We just help people with their financial planning and their retirement planning and enjoying their life,” Davis said. “Money can’t buy you happiness, but it doesn’t hurt, so we help people make the right decisions.”

While his work with Triada Advisors has brought him back to the county, it’s Davis’ efforts in the community for which he is being recognized by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce with their first Young Professional Award.

Providing a chronological overview of his service and work in the county, Davis spoke first about his ongoing career as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

He recalled how, in the fall after his college graduation, he was contacted by Gibault boys basketball head coach Dennis Reuter who asked him to assist as the team was getting warmed up for the season.

Reuter later asked him about signing on officially as an assistant coach.

While Davis had some concerns as, though he was an exceptional athlete, there’s a substantial difference between playing and coaching, he accepted and has helped see recent teams through great success both at the state and regional levels.

“I have fallen in love with it,” Davis said. “I love coaching. I guess I’m doing an OK enough job because they haven’t fired me yet… We’ve had some good years.”

Davis has also been involved in a few local organizations, first getting started with the Waterloo Lions Club in 2022 as he’d long known about the wider Lions Club organization through an uncle.

“I’d always been familiar with the club and the good work it does in the community and around the world,” Davis said. “When I was looking to volunteer and get involved in my community, that was the first one I looked towards.”

As he’s been part of the club, he’s contributed his time and effort to events including the Porta Westfalica Festival, Loo Fest and the Thanksgiving Day Share the Feast.

Looking to further his involvement in the community, Davis has also served as a member of the Waterloo Optimist Club, similarly contributing to events like the Christmas Tree sale, Firebird Fest and the Blue Army Bull Bash.

Davis said his coaching and work with the clubs keep his schedule pleasantly even through the year, with basketball occupying him in the winter and various events keeping him busy the rest of the year.

Davis is also involved in the Gibault Men’s Club, similarly working events for the organization.

He’s also kept up his athletic interests as he plays with the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair Baseball League.

Davis addressed his place in the community as he is among the youngest members of some long-standing local organizations.

“There’s members in each club that have been doing it for 30, 40, maybe even 50 years, and they’ve built these things to such a great standard that I can’t help but be part of that younger generation that continues that legacy,” Davis said.

He further emphasized the sentiment of legacy, noting how folks who have upheld local traditions and celebrations for decades will have to pass on the torch for younger generations to keep those same traditions alive.

“I think it’s very important,” Davis said. “You don’t have a community like Waterloo without that taking place in the last several decades.”

George Obernagel, who is involved with the Lions, Optimists and the chamber on top of knowing Davis personally, offered praise for the young professional and his work in the community, emphasizing his enthusiasm and willingness to help whenever he’s asked.

“He’s a very outstanding man that works very hard, does community events, works with the youth,” Obernagel said. “He’s a caring, young professional, and I think he’ll carry that on through his life.”

Waterloo Optimist Club President Andrew Norris likewise offered high praise for Davis, saying he was very interested to see how he continues to play a role in the community in the future.

“Trevor is someone that we were very excited he wanted to join our club,” Norris said. “He brings a youth perspective that’s very well-informed and very intelligent. He shows up and does a great job at his events like he’s doing in the larger aspects of his life. Awesome – also very not surprising – that he’s being recognized with this award.”

Regarding the award itself, Davis expressed his gratitude for the recognition as well as his hopes to continue upholding the standards of those volunteers and other individuals who have come before him.

“It’s a great honor,” Davis said. “I did not know when I got nominated that it was the inaugural young professional award, so I guess that makes it a bit more special, and I hope it can start a good line of young leaders in our community.”

Davis will be recognized during the Chamber’s annual social taking place March 20 at Acorns Golf Links.