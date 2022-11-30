Chamber exec steps down

Matt Caraway

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Tuesday that executive director Matt Caraway is resigning his position effective Dec. 15.

“Join us in wishing Matt well as he pursues another professional opportunity,” the board stated in an email. “We are grateful for the work he put into projects while at the Chamber.”

The search for a new executive director will get underway immediately.

Caraway, pastor of Truth Church in Waterloo, started his position with the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce in August. He replaced Candace Gardner, who left to pursue other employment.

Caraway – who is originally from Cambria – moved to Waterloo in February 2020.

For more information on the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, call 618-939-5300 or email chamber@htc.net.