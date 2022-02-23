Chamber award goes to Mathes

Shelby Mathes Sr.

As a long-standing member of the Waterloo Optimist Club, Waterloo Park District and more, Shelby Mathes Sr. has served youth and adults alike.

As such, he solidified his place as the 2021 Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award.

“If there is a cause that benefits the community, Shelby is there to lend a helping hand,” said Dan Kennedy, who nominated Mathes.

Mathes and his family moved to Monroe County in 1977 after buying a tract of land just south of Burksville. Before the move, Mathes lived behind his shop, Shelby’s Auto Repair, in East St. Louis.

After being in the OddFellows for a number of years – serving as Noble Grand and secretary at different points – two of Mathes’ friends introduced him to the platform he would accomplish arguably his greatest acts of community service: the Waterloo Optimists.

“I joined the Optimists back in 1986 or ‘87, and it was always our objective to help the youth,” Mathes said. “So, anything that I could do to help the youth is kind of what I concentrated on.”

Over the years, Mathes served as Optimist president, secretary and treasurer. Through his persistence, Mathes helped bring a long-awaited skate park to fruition.

“We always had kids on the streets with skateboards and stuff, and it was really a menace to the downtown businesses because they were tearing up their sidewalks and stuff. The kids needed a place to go and yet they had no place, so the Optimists felt the obligation,” he said. “I don’t take ‘no’ for an answer, so I kept pursuing it until I got it done.”

With help from the community and local business owners, the skate park opened in October 2011. It wasn’t long before Mathes saw positive change from this project.

“At the park district parks, vandalism is really down, down, down compared to what it was,” Mathes said. “It’s not that there isn’t any, but it’s alleviated it a lot because the kids have something to do.”

The skate park project led Mathes to pursue a position on the park district board. He now serves as vice president, previously serving as a commissioner.

Mathes’ perseverance led other projects to be completed, including a dog park at Lakeview Park, disc golf at Konarcik Park and an eventual splash pad at Zimmer Park.

“I’ve been trying for it for several years and I finally think it’s going to happen,” Mathes said.

With more time on his hands since retirement, Mathes recently found the Monroe County History Museum is just what he needed to fill the winter lull.

After talking to Bill Reheis, Mathes found the museum had a need for the horse saddle collection to be oiled.

“In order to go down there (to the collection), you had to be a board member,” Mathes said. “Once I found that out I became a board member and I was able to have a key. Dave Sawyer and I went down and oiled the saddles two years ago – all 50 of them.”

From there, his involvement grew from commissioner to vice president.

George Obernagel III, one of three past Waterloo Chamber of Commerce presidents that chooses service award recipients, noted Mathes also is at every fundraising activity the Optimists do, and even events for organizations he may not be directly involved in.

As a fellow Optimist member, Obernagel has gotten to know Mathes well over the years.

“I think it’s well-deserved,” Obernagel said. ‘He’s hard-working, dedicated and a good team player.”

This dedication to the community is something Mathes instilled in his son, daughter and two stepchildren, who he affectionately calls his “bonus sons.”

Much like his dad, Shelby Mathes Jr. and his son, Shelby Ryan, are active members of the Optimists. Now, Shelby Mathes Jr. is the club’s secretary. He also opened Shelby Auto Body’s Waterloo location.

“(Shelby Jr.) was always at my side when he was growing up,” Mathes said. “From 8 years old and on, anytime we had a (Christmas) tree lot or anything he was always there helping me. It was just sort of a natural thing for him to be involved (as an adult).”

Mathes said he is very thankful to receive this honor.

“I’m just elated and definitely honored and humbled that they picked me. I really appreciate it,” Mathes said.

Mathes will be honored during the Waterloo Chamber’s Annual Social on March 10 at Sugar Spring South. To attend, call 618-939-5300.