Overturned boat on river bank not distressed

Columbia Fire Department personnel responded about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a possible overturned boat on the eastern edge of the Mississippi River near 11592 Levee Road north of I-255.

A person in the area of Grant Drive in Jefferson Barracks Park across the river in Missouri called in the report but was not certain if it indeed was a boat that was seen.

Columbia firefighters launched the department’s drone to search in the air for a better view. The St. Louis County Police Department provided assistance from the Missouri side with efforts to identify the object. ARCH Air Medical Services deployed a helicopter to assist in the search.

At 7:20 p.m., it was determined to be an out-of-commission sailboat along the river bank that had been there for a couple of weeks. There was no emergency or further action needed.

The sailboat was towed there by a tugboat recently and had been tied up at that location, per a fire official.