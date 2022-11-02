Catalytic converter thefts in Millstadt

Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles in Millstadt.

On Oct. 28, Millstadt police took two catalytic converter theft reports. One was at Schubert’s Smokehouse, 700 S. Breese Street, and the other was at Moore Asphalt, 1 Commercial Street.

The time of the thefts are unknown, police said, as in both cases it had been a few days since the vehicles were driven.

The cost of the precious metals (platinum, palladium and rhodium) in catalytic converters have risen over the years, making converters more attractive to thieves.