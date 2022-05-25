Catalytic converter theft in Millstadt

Millstadt police are investigating the recent theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Officers responded Monday to Custom Marble on South Mulberry Street in reference to a theft. Police said that persons unknown stole a catalytic convertor off a company-owned vehicle at the business.

Video surveillance revealed the incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. A white sedan pulled into the parking lot of the business, video shows, after which a passenger got out of the car and committed the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.

There was another catalytic converter theft on Saturday in Columbia.