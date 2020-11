The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to 440 Monroe Street for a report of a cat stuck in a tree.

Pictured, Waterloo fireman Blake Novack climbs the ladder to rescue the 5-year-old female cat named Pema.

The cat’s owner said Pema loves to climb, but they could tell she was in trouble this time.

Pema jumped from the tree into a blanket held out by its owner to be rescued successfully to live nine more lives.