Cash stolen from Columbia restaurant

The theft of $1,000 from a restaurant on Main Street in Columbia is under investigation.

Columbia police said that at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, a Black male wearing a black buttoned-up shirt with a jacket over it, a COVID mask on his face and a baseball cap on his head entered through an unlocked back door of R’Casa Tex-Mex Restaurant, 230 N. Main Street, walked into an office and stole the cash before leaving.

The incident occurred during normal operating hours for the restaurant, but the suspect was not detected at the time, police said. The theft was captured on security video footage viewed later by restaurant management, prompting the call to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.