Police issued an alert for a vehicle that fled a traffic stop attempt on I-255 northbound in Columbia at about 9 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle, a white 2008 Dodge Charger with two black males and a black female as occupants, evaded a stop attempt by a Columbia police officer. The car, which had temporary tags, continued north on I-255.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was broadcast for neighboring agencies to be on the lookout.