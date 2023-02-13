Car fire in Columbia garage

The Columbia police, fire and EMS departments responded shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle on fire inside an attached garage in the 1100 block of Timber Ridge.

The Waterloo Fire Department also responded with mutual aid. The Dupo Fire Department was on stand by at the Columbia fire station but was not needed.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze in the garage, but it was not immediately known if the fire spread into the interior of the home.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.