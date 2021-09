Emergency personnel responded to a call of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway, continued down the levee and came to rest in a wooded area at Bluff Road and HH Road.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There were only minor injuries. The car, a small black Nissan sedan, was eventually able to back out of the brush.

The Valmeyer Fire Department, Valmeyer Police Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded.