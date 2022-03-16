Candidates file for election

With the filing period ending Monday, it’s official: the November general election will see two contested Monroe County races.

As for the Republican and Democratic primary elections June 28, however, there will be no contested races in Monroe County.

Republican incumbent Vicki Koerber of Waterloo and Democratic challenger Patrick Kelly of Valmeyer will face off for Koerber’s seat on the Monroe County Board in the general election.

Koerber became Monroe County’s first female county commissioner when she was elected in 2016, and served as the county’s first chairwoman from December 2020 to December 2021. Previously, she was an alderman on the Waterloo City Council.

Though he is a political newcomer, Kelly has made himself a fixture at county board meetings.

Kelly said that should he be elected, he would change what he considers to be “frivolous spending.”

“They like to be called conservatives, but they’re not conservative (spenders),” Kelly said. “I’ve been going to county board meetings since 2016 and nothing’s changed – it’s just spend, spend, spend.”

Kelly is not the only local Democrat to challenge a Republican incumbent in 2022. Sonja Madlinger of Columbia will challenge longtime county assessor Carl Wuertz in the general election.

Madlinger said her experience as a real estate broker and in several positions at AT&T will give her the skills she needs to excel as assessor.

“I think my experience in project management would help me get tax bills out in a more timely manner,” Madlinger said.

Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ed McLean said he is confident the local incumbents are the best choices for this county, citing what he said is an exemplary track record.

“Our elected (officials) are doing their jobs and benefiting the county,” McLean said. “Look at all the accolades this county has, everything from our financial (position), the county pension plan is paid up – we’re fully funded – we are one of the lowest Illinois counties in poverty, one of the highest in mean average income and we’re one of the safest counties in the state as well.”

Republican incumbents running unopposed in both the primary and general elections include Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein and County Clerk Jonathan McLean.

“Neal, Jonathan and Vicki are all replacements to long-term individuals … what they’re doing in their offices is benefiting the county greatly,” McLean said. “Kevin has been there a number of years now and is doing a great job, and Carl is doing an excellent job (as evidenced by) his rating by the state for his accuracy on taxes.”

There are no contested precinct committeeperson races for the primaries.

Each precinct may have one Democrat and one Republican committeeperson.

McLean explained that both parties will have the opportunity to fill committeeperson positions after the primary.

As the following individuals filed for their respective precinct committee positions, they will be eligible for officer positions in their parties, including that of chairperson:

Precinct 1 – Republican Jonathan McLean, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 2 – Republican James Lansing, Democrat Daniel Schumer

Precinct 3 – Republican Joseph Swierczek, Democrat Sonja Madlinger

Precinct 4 – Republican Perry Riechmann, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 5 – no candidates filed

Precinct 6 – Republican Bob Hill, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 7 – Republican Kurt Roettering, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 8 – Republican David Bowen, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 9 – Republican Kevin Carrigan, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 10 – Republican Larry Schroeder Sr., Democrat Sidney Horn

Precinct 11 – Republican Chuck Pittmann, Democrat Margaret Francois

Precinct 12 – Republican Chad Mueller, Democrat Scot Luchtefeld

Precinct 13 – Democrat Janeen Reitz, with no Republican filing

Precinct 14 – Republican Errol Johanning, Democrat Sandra Sauget

Precinct 15 – Republican Daniel Pittman, Democrat Jason Jones Sr.

Precinct 16 – Republican Dawn Goff, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 17 – Republican Ed McLean, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 18 – Republican Dan Young, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 19 – Republican Gregory Musgrave, Democrat Patrick Kelly

Precinct 20 – Republican Dennis Knobloch, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 21 – Republican Neil Giffhorn, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 22 – Republican Keith Kolmer, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 23 – Republican John Lenhardt, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 24 – Republican Dale Haudrich, with no Democrat filing

Precinct 25 – Republican Scott Rippelmeyer, Democrat Duane Langhorst

Republican incumbent Kelton Davis is running unopposed for re-election as Monroe-Randolph County Regional Superintendent of Schools.

State races

Red Bud’s David Friess, a Republican, is running unopposed for District 115 state representative in both the primary and general elections, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website.

The 115th District, according to the newly redrawn map that goes into effect 2023, includes all of Monroe and Randolph counties, as well as parts of St. Clair. Friess currently serves as District 116 state rep.

Millstadt’s Kevin Schmidt, who previously ran in the 2020 Republican primary for District 116 state rep, has filed in the Republican primary for the newly drawn 114th District.

The newly redrawn 114th District includes all or part of Millstadt, Dupo, East St. Louis, Cahokia, Smithton, Freeburg, New Athens, O’Fallon, Mascoutah, New Baden, St. Libory and Lebanon.

Schmidt will face Republican Kevin Dawson of Mascoutah in the June 2022 primary.

Democrat incumbent Rep. LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis will not see competition in her party’s primary.

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) who is currently representing the 58th District, is running for re-election uncontested in both the primary and general elections.

Beverly Miles of Chicago is challenging incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in the Democratic primary this June.

The Republican primary will see far more competition, with eight candidates. Waterloo native Paul Schimpf, a former state senator, has thrown his hat in the ring. The other candidates are Jesse Sullivan, Kiesha Smith, Max Solomon, Emily Johnson, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine and Darren Bailey.

Three Republicans are vying for a spot in the general election for Illinois attorney general, one of whom is Thomas DeVore, the Greenville-based attorney who filed several court cases challenging COVID-related mandates in schools.

Incumbent Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, 86, is not seeking re-election, but has endorsed Democrat Anna Valencia. She will face three other Democratic candidates – Sidney Moore, Alexi Giannoulias and David Moore – in the primary.

Chicago’s Michelle Turney, Springfield’s John Milhiser and Dan Brady will face off in the Republican primary for Secretary of State.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, is running unopposed in her party’s primary but will face either Republicans Michael Kinney or Shannon Teresi in the general election.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Democrat, will go up against either Republicans Tom Demmer or Patrice McDermand in the general election.

Federal races

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) is up for re-election, with the Illinois Board of Elections website showing she has no other competition in the Democratic primary.

Eight Republicans are vying for the spot against Duckworth in the general election. They are Naperville’s Matthew Dubiel, Mundelein’s Kathy Salvi, Dolton’s Anthony Williams, Chicago’s Jimmy Tillman III, Geneva’s Robert Pinton, Orland Park’s Maryann Mahlen, Lake Forest’s Casey Chlebek and Belleville’s Peggy Hubbard.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) is unopposed in the Republican primary for re-election to the Illinois District 12 congressional seat. Democratic candidates Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale and Joshua Qualls of Centralia will go toe-to-toe in the Democratic primary for the right to face Bost in November.

St. Clair County

The districts for St. Clair County Board seats were re-drawn recently, with all 28 (down from 29) up for election in November.

For county board districts abutting Monroe County, there are two contested Republican primary races.

In District 18, which encompasses portions of Dupo and Millstadt, Republicans David Langford and Michael O’Donnell will face off.

In District 19, which encompasses portions of Millstadt, Hecker, Smithton and Lenzburg, Republicans Leo Simburger and Phillip Henning will face off.

In District 7, which encompasses East Carondelet and some of Dupo and Cahokia Heights, Democrat Courtney Moore and Republican Jessica McClelland are unopposed in their primaries.

For St. Clair County Sheriff, Democrat Rick Watson is unopposed in the primary but faces a Republican challenger in November: Millstadt’s Justin Biggs, who is currently a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Langford is also running unopposed in the Republican primary for St. Clair County Clerk. Incumbent clerk Thomas Holbrook, a Democrat, is unopposed in the primary.

For treasurer, Democrat Andrew Lopinot and Republican David Lindquist are unopposed in the primary.

For assessor, Democrat Jenni Gomric Minton is unopposed in both the primary and general elections.

For circuit clerk, Democrat Kinnis Williams Sr. and Republican Cindi McDonald are unopposed in the primary.

Randolph County

In neighboring Randolph County, three men are running for sheriff, none of which are current office holder Shannon Wolff.

Republican candidates William Gibson of Coulterville, Jarrod Peters of Ellis Grove and Dale Volle of Chester hope to take Wolff’s place.

Sparta’s Melanie Johnson filed for county clerk on the Republican ballot, Percy’s Justin Jeffers filed for treasurer on the Democratic ballot, Red Bud’s Chris Koester filed for assessor on the Republican ballot and Baldwin’s David Holder filed for commissioner on the Republican ballot.