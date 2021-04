The Waterloo, Maeystown and Red Bud fire departments responded to a camper fire at 5440 Sportsman Road south of Burksville Station at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. The fire spread to a shed and there were other items such as propane tanks, vehicles and buildings nearby.

It is believed the owner of the camper was not inside at the time of the fire.

