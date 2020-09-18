Calli Smith | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School golfer Calli Smith. The sophomore has led the Bulldogs to a couple of nine-hole match victories in recent days. She shot a 38 for top score overall in Waterloo’s win over Granite City, Father McGivney, Gibault and Valmeyer on Thursday. Last Wednesday, Smith shot a career low 35 for tops overall at Red Bud’s North County Country Club in Waterloo’s win over Freeburg and Valmeyer. Last Tuesday, she shot a 43 for second overall against Columbia, Mascoutah and Gibault. On Sept. 3, she tied for the top overall score with a 40 against Triad, Jerseyville and Civic Memorial.