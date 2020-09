The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School cross country runner Angelynn Kanyuck. The freshman led the Bulldogs to a first place team finish at the Mascoutah Invitational on Saturday with her first place individual time of 18:15, which was a personal record. She also led Waterloo to a first place team showing at the Pre-Mississippi Valley Conference Meet on Sept. 12 by placing first and placed fifth overall (second in Class 2A) at the Granite Invitational on Sept. 5.