Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club. Pictured in front, from left, are Jace Mathenia, Logan Lazenby, Degan Stulce, Avery Smith, Jason Totra, Jaxson Mathenia, Caleb Kern, Daniel Jackson, Jacob Sharrock, Cobey Stulce and Henry Jackson with hardware won during a first place team finish at the Belleville Tournament on Dec. 21. There were more than 40 teams competing at this tournament. This was the first time in Waterloo youth wrestling history that the team won a first place trophy.