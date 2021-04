The Valmeyer Fire Department responded shortly before 3:20 p.m. Saturday to the report of an out of control brush fire at 2419 Falcon Place northeast of Valmeyer.

The fire was reportedly not close to any structures. A property owner called shortly after the fire department was paged to report that they were able to put the fire out.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis cautioned against outdoor burning on Saturday due to gusty winds, low humidity and dry ground.