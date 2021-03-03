Brush fire on bluff near Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at the top of the bluff just south of Valmeyer Road near Columbia shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters first responded to the blaze from atop the bluff on D Road and also Stumpf Lane, but were unable to attack the flames from there. The firefighters then attacked the flames from Bluff Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with traffic control.

It was not immediately certain if the fire was a controlled burn that extended past its intended area or not.