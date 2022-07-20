Brown is new WJHS assistant principal

Cara Brown

Waterloo School District Spanish teacher Cara Brown has recently been hired as the new assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School.

Brown is currently set to fill the position for the 2022-23 school year following the resignation of previous assistant principal Amber Cruser in December.

Brown taught in Hazelwood, Mo., before joining the Waterloo School District, where she has taught for about 22 years, occasionally working partial years to take care of her children.

She has predominantly worked in the foreign language department for both the high school and junior high, teaching Spanish for grades 8-12. She has also taught some English classes during her time in the district.

Having received her degree in administration several years ago, Brown said now seems like the time in her career to try something new to help the school district.

She said a major goal as a teacher has always been to have a positive impact on not only the students in her class, but also the school itself.

“I feel like moving into the assistant principal position will give me an opportunity to have a greater impact on school culture and climate for both staff and students than what I was able to do just in my classroom teacher capacity,” Brown said. “And that’s really what was the driving force for me wanting to move.”

Brown said one of the issues she hopes to address is the environment that has seen many teachers leave the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, she said, led to an especially difficult time for students, staff members and schooling.

“I feel like there is a great need to really come behind teachers and the teaching profession and build the culture around the school that makes teachers want to continue doing what they do,” Brown said.

Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron said he is looking forward to the contributions he expects Brown to make to the school district in her new position.

“I am excited for the positive energy that I know that she will bring to the junior high, and I think that the students and staff will be delighted by her presence,” Charron said.

Brown emphasized she hopes to have a positive impact on those involved in the school – staff, students and families alike.

Brown said she loves the learning process and feels students need to be reminded of the benefits of effort in their education as they get older.

“I want to be a supportive figure for staff members and for families to feel like all voices are heard in the school district, and we can come together as a team to help our students grow,” Brown said.