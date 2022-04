The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School softball standout Brooke Miller. The sophomore was the star of the show last Tuesday for the Pirates in an 11-2 victory over Steeleville. Miller struck out 15 and walked none in a complete game pitching effort and also smashed three home runs for Valmeyer. For the season, Miller is hitting .545 and has a 0.98 ERA in the pitching circle.