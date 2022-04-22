Abby Venhaus | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School track star Abby Venhaus. A state qualifier last year, Venhaus has won the 100 meter run, 200 meter run, long jump and triple jump in her past three meets. During the Keith Hall Invitational at Wesclin High School this past Saturday, she posted winning showings of 12.99 seconds in the 100 and 26.74 seconds in the 200, 5.02 meters in the long jump and 10.09 meters in the triple jump. She won these same four events April 9 at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational and and April 2 at the Greenville Invitational.