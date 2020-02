The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Brett Howard. The junior went 37-11 in the 285-pound division this season for the Bulldogs, qualifying for the IHSA state meet. He went unbeaten at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament earlier this month to earn first-team all-conference honors. In the fall, Howard is the starting left tackle for the WHS football team. “He is one of the best all-around athletes in our area,” WHS wrestling coach Chase Guercio said.