Boys hoopsters done for season

Waterloo sophomore Ian Schrader goes up for a shot during a game against Columbia on Feb. 11.

The high school hoops season is over for all of the local teams after Waterloo, Gibault and Dupo dropped recent regional contests.

Waterloo (12-20) opened Class 3A Marion Regional play Monday night against Herrin, falling 66-57 in overtime.

It was an evenly played game for four quarters, as the teams were tied 55-55. Herrin outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 in the extra frame.

Ian Schrader scored 21 points to lead Waterloo, including 14 points in the first half.

Waterloo closed out its regional season with a 59-48 loss at Civic Memorial on Friday. The Bulldogs led 19-10 after the first quarter but could not hold on.

Ty Lenhardt led the ‘Dogs with 19 points.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost at home to Jerseyville, 66-53. The Panthers went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter to take command.

Dane Walter’s Bulldogs started 0-6 and ended their season with four straight losses. In between, the team went 12-10.

This is the fifth straight 20-plus-loss season for the program.

Lenhardt, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, led the ‘Dogs in scoring at 12.4 points per game, including better than 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Schrader, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, averaged nearly nine points per game on the season.

Both will return to lead the ‘Dogs next season along with 6-foot-3 junior Dustin Crawford, who averaged more than nine points per game.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team ended its season with a 59-23 loss to Madison at the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional last Wednesday. The Hawks (8-22) trailed 25-5 after the first quarter.

Gavin Kohnz led Gibault with eight points in his final game for the Hawks.

Following a 16-game losing streak, longtime Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter’s squad went 5-5 in February to close out the season.

The Hawks were led this season by freshman Kameron Hanvey, who averaged nearly 10 points, four rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

At the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional, Dupo lost to Metro-East Lutheran last Tuesday night, 61-31. The Tigers (10-19) committed 27 turnovers in the game.

Freddie McMahon, a 6-foot-tall freshman, led Dupo with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

The Tigers began the season 0-7 and were 2-11 as of Jan. 3 before going 8-8 the rest of the way.

Nathan Touchette led the Tigers at nearly 10 points per game to go along with 2.45 steals per game.

In addition to McMahon, sophomores Chase Mantz, Kyle Yancy and Nate Ticer provide some hope for the future of Dupo hoops.

Holmes advances

Columbia High School junior Jackson Holmes advanced to the sectional round of the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown after making 10 three-pointers in the regional competition Friday night at Red Bud.

Holmes led the Eagles in scoring this season at 17 points per game, but attempted just 20 three-pointers all season.