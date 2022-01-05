Body of deceased male found along I-255 near Dupo

Pictured is the scene early Wednesday evening along I-255 between Dupo and Columbia.

The Illinois State Police is investigating after the body of a deceased male was discovered along I-255 northbound near milepost 8 just south of Dupo early Wednesday evening.

The 911 call came in about 5:10 p.m. from a woman who reported that she had located her missing brother-in-law. It was not immediately known what led her to this location.

Police units from Columbia and Dupo responded to the scene, as did a Columbia EMS ambulance, to what was labeled as a crime scene. Police were observed gathering evidence at the scene well into Wednesday night.

ISP informed Columbia police dispatch that troopers had handled a missing persons report involving a vehicle reported abandoned on I-255 near milepost 7 a few days prior that was eventually towed. It was not yet known if the body found Wednesday was connected to that call.

Late Wednesday night, ISP offered no details other than confirming that its Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 is conducting a death investigation at that location.

“The investigation is open, ongoing, and no further information is available at this time,” an ISP news release states.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Zone 6 agents at 618-571-4124 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

