Bill would help fight fentanyl epidemic

In her effort to help combat the ongoing fentanyl epidemic hurting Illinois families, State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) has signed on as a chief co-sponsor for Senate Bill 4221, which creates two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl.

“As fentanyl continues to flood into our communities and state, we must do everything we can as lawmakers to fight this poison that is claiming so many lives,” Bryant said. “The time for action is now. More and more lives are lost each day that we do nothing.”

SB4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense within the Illinois Controlled Substances Act to create a new Class X felony requiring nine to 40 years in prison for unlawfully selling or dispensing any scheduled drug, like Adderall or Vicodin, that contains a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Additionally, SB4221 would expand the controlled substance trafficking offense to create a new Class 1 felony, which would come with a fine up to $100,000 for anyone using an electronic communications device in the furtherance of controlled substance trafficking involving a substance containing any amount of fentanyl.

“Senate Bill 4221 sends a clear and strong message to those who are seeking to make money off of the misery this poison causes,” Bryant said. “This legislation targets and punishes the suppliers and traffickers who are taking advantage of someone’s addiction instead of the actual victims of this epidemic. It is one tool in our arsenal that must be considered in our fight against fentanyl.”

Bryant is hopeful to see the legislation move through the legislative process during the upcoming lame duck session.