Betty J. Kirk | Obituary

Betty Jean Kirk, 76, of Columbia, died Feb. 12, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born April 13, 1947, in Belleville. She was the daughter of the late Russel and Helen (nee Carle) Byers.

Our mother was a beautiful soul who loved her family with all her heart. She hated being the center of attention, and most of the time you would find her in the back sitting quietly while she people watched. Her heart was as big as the ocean. A lot of people did not know this due to her shy nature. She loved being outdoors working in her yard. Birds using her bird houses, yard ornaments and flags blowing in the wind brought her great joy.

She will be missed dearly by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her son Brian (Kristi) Kirk of Cassville, Mo.; daughter, Kimberly (Joe) Clark of Columbia; grandchildren, Garrett (Kellie) Kirk, Gabriel (Courtney) Kirk, Hunter (Kenzie) Kirk and Cail Clark; great-grandchildren, Vivian and Beckett Kirk, Lynken and Atlas Kirk and Harper and River Kirk; sisters Sharon Weller of Columbia and Debbie (Jim) Longstreth of Powhatan, Va.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Michael E. Terry, and brother-in-law Merrill R. Weller.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, in Columbia.

A memorial service will follow at the church with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; or Songs4Soldiers, c/o First National Bank of Waterloo in Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.