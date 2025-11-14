Man accused of sexually abusing minor

Republic-Times- November 14, 2025
James L. Goodwin

Three counts of aggravated sexual abuse were filed Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court against James L. Goodwin, 82, of Belleville.

The charges state that between Nov. 9, 2023, and Nov. 9, 2025, Goodwin allegedly “intentionally touched” the victim, a female who was under the age of 13 during the incidents.

Two of the counts allege incidents occurring at the victim’s residence in Maeystown. One count alleges an offense occurred at RMC Cinemas, 113 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

Court information states Goodwin knew the victim and he was in a position of trust with the child.

During a pretrial detention hearing Friday, Goodwin was ordered to be held at the Monroe County Jail and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation by Dr. Daniel Cuneo.

The charges against Goodwin are all Class 1 felonies.

Republic-Times

