Real Estate Transactions | March 16-20

Republic-Times- April 1, 2026

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: March 16
Grantor: Zachary S. Sternberg, Casey N. Sternberg
Grantee: Cary J. Hendrickson
Address: 2266 Kaiser Road, New Athens
Cost: $270,000

Date: March 16
Grantor: Ryan C. Jung, Emily L. Bean
Grantee: Engineered Management Services LLC
Address: 7224 D Road, Waterloo
Cost: $270,000

Date: March 18
Grantor: McKenzie Graham, Tyler Graham
Grantee: Paul M. Garrison
Address: 239 North Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $232,000

Date: March 18
Grantor: James L. Kimker, Bonnie B. Kimker
Grantee: Cindy A. Franke, John H. Franke
Address: 1597 Ghent Road, Columbia
Cost: $355,000

Date: March 19
Grantor: Mark A. Heusohn
Grantee: Jamie K. Whelan
Address: 756 Route 156, Valmeyer
Cost: $51,580

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