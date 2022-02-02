Beauty all in one place at Legion Street Suites

Last week, the businesses of Legion Street Suites gathered with Columbia Chamber of Commerce members and City of Columbia officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured, second from left, is Paul Khoury, owner of the building. At center, from left, are Marilyn Lynch of Styles Unlimited, Dusti Ellner of Skin Haven Aesthetics, Lena Loke of Lena’s Nail Bar, Kristin Barks of Styles by Kristin, Carla Cobb of Hair by Carla, Virginia Stumpf of Hair by Virginia Stumpf and Nicole Stumpf-Robinson of Hair by Nicole Stumpf-Robinson.

For years, Paul and Andrea Khoury did not know what to do with a vacant space that had served as a doctor’s office for over four decades behind their Columbia pharmacy.

That is, until the COVID pandemic hit.

With the beauty industry not being deemed an essential business in spring 2020, hair and nail salons, as well as other related businesses, were mandated to temporarily close.

For many, not being able to work for months led to permanent closure – even after the world started opening back up.

After seeing their friends be impacted by this, Andrea saw how the space behind Khoury Pharmacy, located at 101 N. Main Street, could be reimagined.

“When COVID hit, my wife’s nail person and my hairdresser became displaced,” Paul said, explaining this led them to open the space for local stylists. “The pandemic was very hard on hairdressers and nail technicians and people of that sort, so we thought it would be a good idea to afford them a space where they could do their thing and it would be in a much safer environment.”

The exam rooms were converted into suites, with each business owner having her own space to run as she pleases. Now called Legion Street Suites, the building houses five hairdressers, one nail technician and an esthetician.

While Paul started renting out this space in July 2020 and the businesses gradually joined, the businesses just celebrated their long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

“We didn’t have all of the suites filled and once Dusti (Ellner, of Skin Haven Aesthetics) joined us we thought it would be good to finally have a ribbon-cutting,” said Carla Cobb, whose business Hair By Carla occupies one of the suites. “We had talked about an open house along with the ribbon-cutting and with COVID we kept hesitating and finally just decided let’s do the ribbon-cutting only.”

The only spaces the businesses share are a spacious waiting area, lounge, shampoo area and storage room, Cobb said.

Paul said his tenants all enjoy the freedom of having their own, separate suite provides.

“The good thing about this current situation is they get to act autonomously. They get to run their business exactly the way they want to and they don’t have anybody looking over their shoulder,” Paul said.

Cobb said this set-up benefits the clients as well.

“One of the best aspects (of the suites) is the health and safety of our clients,” Cobb said. “We all sanitize and have super clean suites. Being in separate rooms, we don’t feel like we are all in one room, hence (there are) less germs. The clients feel very comfortable with this set up and we all have gained a lot of new clients due to this.”

In addition, both clients and business owners enjoy the privacy of the set-up.

“The privacy of the suites is the best part,” Cobb said. “In a traditional salon, conversation may not always be private. If we want even more privacy, we just close our doors.”

Cobb said being surrounded by other talented individuals in the industry – but separate enough to do their own thing – comes with two perks of its own.

“In the industry, there is always something to learn. It’s nice to have each other to ask their opinion on something or see a new technique,” Cobb said, adding, “We have a wonderful group of all ages and get along well. Dusti, our esthetician, just joined us and we are excited to see her business grow. We often share clients or get business from the others so that is a definite plus.”

For more information on Legion Street Suites, visit 109 W. Legion Street or follow them on Facebook.