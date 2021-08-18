Battery report in Millstadt

Millstadt police are investigating after an occupant of a vehicle drove by a man watering flowers and discharged an airsoft gun multiple times Tuesday night, striking the man in the face and arm. Luckily, he was not injured.

The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West Van Buren Street. The suspect vehicle is a silver passenger car.

Police said the vehicle continued west on Van Buren, then south on Veterans Drive/Werner Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.

“If you live in the area and found any damage to your property from a possible airsoft gun, please contact us,” the police department added.