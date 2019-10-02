Arson, assault charges filed against Waterloo men

Casey J. Hurley

Two Waterloo men face felony charges following a Sunday night incident at a property that was in the news multiple times during the summer.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to 896 Country Club Lane shortly after 9:20 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving property damage.

Two vehicles collided in the incident, police said, with one of them leaving the scene.

Due to a July 6 house fire at that address, the female homeowner was staying in a camper at the property. The property owner and her boyfriend noticed a vehicle in the driveway. The boyfriend, Casey J. Hurley, 35, of Waterloo, allegedly entered a 2003 Ford Mustang and chased the other vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandon M. Timpe, 38, of Waterloo, as the vehicle pulled out of the driveway. The two vehicles collided in the incident.

Police said the Ford Mustang pulled out onto the roadway and blocked the Silverado in. The Silverado then rammed the Mustang along with crashing into a telephone equipment box owned by Harrisonville Telephone Company before fleeing the scene.

That vehicle and its occupants were soon located at an address in Waterloo.

A firearm was also recovered during the investigation.

On Tuesday, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann issued charges to those involved.

Hurley was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of driving while license revoked/suspended (DUI).

Bond was set at $50,000, and Hurley remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Brandon Timpe

Timpe was charged with felony criminal damage to property – an HTC telephone box – and arson. The arson charge stems from an investigation regarding a July 24 vehicle fire at 896 Country Club Lane.

This charge alleges that Timpe damaged a yellow 2002 Chevy Silverado by fire. For more on that incident, click here.

That investigation was conducted by investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Timpe remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 bond.