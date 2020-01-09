Arrests made in Walmart thefts

Waterloo police arrested five people in two separate theft incidents from Walmart this week.

At about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Walmart after three subjects left the store with several items valued at more than $1,400. Police stopped the suspect vehicle just north of town on Route 3 at GG Road a short time later and arrested Naaman D. Woolens, 46, Monica Richardson, 49, and David Johnson, 59, all of East St. Louis, for felony retail theft. Woolens and Richardson were also charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, police arrested Jauclon K. Davis, 29, and Shawn J. Jones, 29, both of St. Louis, for felony retail theft after they stolen nine 12-packs, two 24-packs and 10 four-packs of Red Bull along with diapers and clothing from Walmart.

Davis and Jones both entered guilty pleas Thursday afternoon and were sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to 24 months of second chance probation and fined $1,498.