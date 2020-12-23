April election candidates file

The 2021 municipal election will see some contested races in Columbia and a new city council member in Waterloo, at least based on initial filing results.

Candidates for the April 6 election had until Monday to file nominating petitions for local office.

In Columbia, there will be two contested seats on the city council in addition to a previously reported mayoral race between current city clerk Wes Hoeffken and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill. Kevin Hutchinson, the current mayor, is not seeking a new term.

Doug Garmer, current chairperson of the Columbia Plan Commission, filed to run against Jim Agne for his spot on the council representing Ward I.

Ward III will also see an aldermanic race, as Paul Khoury has filed to run against Gene Ebersohl.

Mark Roessler of Ward II and Mary Ellen Niemietz of Ward IV will be unopposed, as will Andrew Hitzemann in his bid to replace Hoeffken as city clerk.

There will not be any contested Columbia School Board races, but there will be new members of the board. Greg Meyer, Andrea Crowder Khoury, Tyson Search and Adam Hemken all filed to run for the four open seats, with Meyer the only incumbent.

Current board members Karen Anderson, Greg O’Connor and John Long did not file to run again.

Due to the way the Columbia School Board is structured, a maximum of three candidates from incorporated areas of the city can win next year’s election and one candidate from an unincorporated area must be elected.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said candidates who filed will all win within those rules.

“The two candidates from the incorporated area will win a spot, and the two candidates from the unincorporated area will win the other two,” he said.

Similarly, the Waterloo City Council will have one new member after an incumbent decided not to seek re-election.

Russ Thomas, who represents Ward I, did not file to run again for his seat, while newcomer Matt Buettner did.

Aldermen Jim Trantham, Kyle Buettner and Russ Row all filed their paperwork and will be unopposed.

Valmeyer will likewise have at least one new member on its village board. Jane Langsdorf has chosen to not seek re-election, so Rob Noland has filed to take that seat.

Noland will serve a four-year term, as will current board members Adam Tyberendt and Tim Valentine. Current board member Henry “Butch” Ford is also unopposed in his bid for a two-year term.

Valmeyer Mayor Howard Heavner is also unopposed in that race.

On the Valmeyer school board, there is a bit of an issue because there are three spots open and only two candidates have filed for them. Justin Rohlfing and Stefanie Johnson-Tyberendt, both incumbents, are seeking re-election, but John Niebruegge is not.

To the north, Dupo will have multiple contested races. Mayor Jerry Wilson will vie for re-election against current village trustee Chris Ragsdale.

The Dupo Village Board will also have three open seats with six candidates looking to fill those. Candidates who filed are Ron Dell, Dawn Keys, Allan Mollankamp, Jerry Goodrich, James Smith and the R-T’sTammy Taylor.

Current village clerk Mark Nadler is unopposed as he seeks another term.

In Monroe County’s smaller towns, there will be no changes, as only incumbents have filed for the open seats.

In Hecker, the village president, clerk and three trustees are up for election.

Maeystown and Fults also have three trustees up for election.