April candidate filings begin Monday

It has been just over a month since Election Day, and Monroe County is already gearing up for its municipal election.

Candidates for local office in the April 6 contest can file their signature petitions from Dec. 14-21.

Once that step is done, a clear picture of the county’s races will emerge.

In Waterloo, city council seats currently held by Russell Thomas, Jim Trantham, Kyle Buettner and Russ Row are up for election, as are school board spots presently occupied by John Caupert, James Yaekel and Neil Giffhorn.

Buettner’s cousin, Matt Buettner, is believed to be seeking the Ward 1 seat held by Thomas, but no other potential challengers to the incumbents are known.

In Columbia, there will be a contested race for mayor between at least current city clerk Wes Hoeffken and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill.

Those men will vie for the office currently held by Kevin Hutchinson, who is stepping down after his term ends.

City council seats held by James Agne, Gene Ebersohl, Mary Ellen Niemietz and Mark Roessler are also up for election in Columbia, as are school board seats held by Karen Anderson, Greg Meyer, Greg O’Connor and John Long.

No other candidates have announced intentions to run in Columbia.

Columbia City Hall will only be open Dec. 14 from 8-8:30 a.m. for filing in response to a COVID-19 exposure. After that, candidates must contact Deputy City Clerk Kelly Matthews at 281-7144, ext. 104 or at kmatthews@columbiaillinois.com to schedule an appointment to file petitions.

In the smaller towns in the area, Valmeyer’s village president, three of its trustees, three of its school board members and two library district spots are up for election.

Hecker’s village president, clerk and three of the village trustees will face voters.

Maeystown and Fults each have three open trustee seats.

In Dupo, current village trustee Chris Ragsdale announced he will challenge incumbent Jerry Wilson in the mayoral race.