Ande Grohmann | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School volleyball player Ande Grohmann. The senior outside hitter leads the Hawks (8-1) with 67 service points and 30 aces and is second on the team with 43 kills. On March 22, Grohmann put on a show in the second set, rattling off an amazing 24 straight service points after the game was tied 1-1 as Gibault downed Wesclin 25-22, 25-1. “Since I’ve started coaching, I have not seen someone hold 24 straight points,” Gibault head coach Kelsey Hartung said. “But if I had to put my money on someone, Ande would be one of them. She has a killer serve that can be very difficult to read and pass.”